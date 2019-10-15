Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,138 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,394,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Equifax by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,235,000 after acquiring an additional 680,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,020,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.91.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

