Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,341 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $278,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on SSR Mining from $18.70 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of -0.50. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

