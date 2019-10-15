Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $888.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $472.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $173,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,170.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

