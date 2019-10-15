CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.10 ($54.77).

ETR EVD opened at €52.35 ($60.87) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 1-year high of €53.05 ($61.69).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

