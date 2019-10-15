CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading Up 2,002.4% This Week

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 132.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $258,373.00 and $5.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 2,002.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00227031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01092047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089417 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

