Crown Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,209% compared to the average daily volume of 396 call options.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 4,864.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 97,729 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. Crown has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

