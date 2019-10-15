Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,923,000 after buying an additional 112,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,807,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,045,000 after buying an additional 48,815 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

