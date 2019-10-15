Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,917 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

