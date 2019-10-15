Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

