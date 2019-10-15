Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 3.46. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,521.25% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 7,925.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

