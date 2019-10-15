Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.
NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 3.46. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 7,925.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
