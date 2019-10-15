Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.28. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 10,239,940 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Cromwell Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Cromwell Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Levy acquired 52,172 shares of Cromwell Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,997.80 ($42,551.63).

Cromwell Group Company Profile (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

