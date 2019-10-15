Critical Comparison: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and PC Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.07 -$22.16 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.70 billion 0.38 $64.59 million $2.37 16.33

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -9.11% -78.15% -19.81% PC Connection 2.61% 13.23% 8.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of PC Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iMedia Brands and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

PC Connection has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given PC Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PC Connection is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Volatility & Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Connection beats iMedia Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

