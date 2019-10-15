Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 306,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,586. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $522,700. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 264,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,645,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

