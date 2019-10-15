Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

