COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market cap of $942,574.00 and approximately $1.37 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00226886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.01120150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

