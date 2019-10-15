Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $298.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.