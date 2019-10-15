Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Getting Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Coro Mining (TSE:COP) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coro Mining earned a media sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TSE:COP opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. Coro Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $128.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.

About Coro Mining

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

