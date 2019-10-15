Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 30th total of 21,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. Corning has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

