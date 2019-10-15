Contrasting PowerFleet (PWFL) and Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PowerFleet to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PowerFleet alerts:

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.59 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.73 million -22.85

PowerFleet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PowerFleet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 115 409 729 71 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.69%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.62%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -19.93% 52.43% -4.70%

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s peers have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerFleet peers beat PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.