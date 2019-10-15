Contrasting Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 22.96% 8.77% 0.97% First Financial Bancorp 28.03% 10.45% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Meridian Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Financial Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00

Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.18%. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Meridian Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $236.68 million 4.07 $55.77 million $1.06 17.05 First Financial Bancorp $643.76 million 3.74 $172.60 million $2.28 10.52

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Meridian Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans comprising mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans that include automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, which comprise mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through a third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. Further, it is also involved in the securities transactions business; and holding foreclosed real estate properties. The company operates 37 full-service locations, as well as 1 mobile branch and 3 loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

