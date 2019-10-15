Contrasting CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Atlantica Yield (OTCMKTS:AY)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CLP alerts:

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CLP and Atlantica Yield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Yield -0.68% -0.40% -0.07%

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. CLP pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Yield pays out 381.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CLP and Atlantica Yield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atlantica Yield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlantica Yield has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Atlantica Yield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than CLP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLP and Atlantica Yield’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.66 billion 2.23 $1.76 billion $0.68 15.12 Atlantica Yield $1.04 billion 2.32 $41.60 million $0.42 57.43

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield. CLP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Yield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats CLP on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.