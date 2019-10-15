Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.71

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.71 and traded as high as $121.62. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 205,650 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,191,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

