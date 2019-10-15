Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSTM. ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
Constellium stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 1,076,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,805. Constellium has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,754,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
