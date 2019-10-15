Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSTM. ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Constellium stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 1,076,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,805. Constellium has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,754,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

