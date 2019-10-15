Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 768,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 875% from the previous session’s volume of 78,745 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $9.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

The firm has a market cap of $224.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 2,823,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,999,996.50. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 1,411,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,994.00. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

