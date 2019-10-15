Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million.

CTO stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

