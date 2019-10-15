Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE CEIX opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Consol Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. Consol Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

