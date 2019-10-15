Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Short Interest Update

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $153.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.