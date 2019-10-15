Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat liver disease. The Company is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients in orphan populations with chronic liver disease and acute exacerbations of chronic liver disease. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.18. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. Equities analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.