Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.09

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 205922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $927,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

