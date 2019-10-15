Comparing Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 4 5 0 2.56 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.32%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.38%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $882.75 million 1.78 $42.02 million $1.69 16.84 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -6.19

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 4.10% 10.40% 6.13% Pulse Biosciences N/A -80.93% -73.54%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Pulse Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.