Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGO. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.42 ($45.84).

EPA SGO opened at €37.41 ($43.49) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.43. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

