Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $26.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $33.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 41,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 79,564 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after acquiring an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

