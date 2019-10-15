Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 30th total of 10,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,483,460. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.