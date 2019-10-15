CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.40. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.