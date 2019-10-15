CLS (LON:CLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

CLI stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. CLS’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,584.48). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,126 shares of company stock worth $4,589,916.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

