Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives $20.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,696. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

