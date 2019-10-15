CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $132.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

