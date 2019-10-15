C&J Energy Services’ (CJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJ. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised C&J Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised C&J Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised C&J Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

NYSE CJ traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $8.91. 615,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C&J Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 1,051,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,017,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 508,190 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,141,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 503,242 shares during the period.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.