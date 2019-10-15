City Holding Co. Purchases 3,079 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,380. The company has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

