City Holding Co. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5,494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 194,497 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.39. 99,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

