City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,435,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,437,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.01.

ED traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. 708,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

