City Holding Co. Acquires 545 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6,469.2% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Campbell Soup news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

