City Holding Co. Acquires 3,275 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 261,666 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,511,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,830,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after buying an additional 146,741 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 175,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

