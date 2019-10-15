Citigroup Increases The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $20.50

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $17.50 to $20.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $108,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $93,015.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,584 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

