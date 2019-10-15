Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 189,166 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $97,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,052,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,780,738. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

