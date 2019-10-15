Cim LLC Sells 400 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.9% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.53. 117,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.