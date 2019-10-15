Cim LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Icon by 992.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,353,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,378,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Icon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 59,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.85. 11,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,654. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.67.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Icon’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

