Cim LLC Increases Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 548,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 430,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after purchasing an additional 278,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,164,000 after purchasing an additional 231,324 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

MKC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,148. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

