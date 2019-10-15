Cim LLC Has $590,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 25,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Irving purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 13,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

