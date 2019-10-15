China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Up 12.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 521,648 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 158,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.